Why middle class life is becoming unaffordable for Americans

As of June 2024, 65% of middle-class Americans say they are struggling financially and don’t expect their situation to improve for the rest of their lives. So how has the middle-class life that’s idolized by so many American families become so unaffordable? And what role does policy play in solving it? https://youtu.be/K5pvsCztjNY

Tue, 05 Nov 2024 17:00:37 GMT