Why middle-class wages aren’t growing

Between 1979 and 2024, productivity in the U.S. soared by 80.9%, while hourly pay grew by just 29.4%, according to research by the Economic Policy Institute. This trend has often been referred to as wage stagnation. But more recently, some economists have suggested that deliberate policy decisions have actively suppressed workers’ wage growth. One reason might be the unreasonably high rate of unemployment in the U.S. Learn more: https://youtu.be/Vc8nvUkKH4Y

Mon, 02 Dec 2024 17:00:24 GMT