Share
Why Monster Beverage Has The Best-Performing Stock In Over 30 Years
It may come as a surprise that Monster Beverage Corporation, which sells Monster Energy drink, is the best-performing U.S. stock in 30 years, even over tech giants such as Google, Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft. The company has been run by South African billionaires Hilton Schlosberg and Rodney Sacks since they acquired Hansen Natural in 1990. Monster, followed by main competitor Red Bull, is the leader in the $21 billion energy drink industry. Watch the video above to learn how an unassuming company came to have such wild success by focusing on marketing to audiences of sports such as UFC, MotoGP, Formula 1 and Nascar. Chapters: 1:22 Chapter 1. Know your customer 4:18 Chapter 2. Slow and steady 6:13 Chapter 3. A growing industry 7:50 Chapter 4. The next 30 years Produced, Shot and Edited by: Natalie Rice Narration by: Robert Ferris Animation: Jason Reginato, Mithra Krishnan Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty, AP Photos, Monster Beverage, Red Bull GmgH, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart.com Additional Sources: IBISWorld, Reuters
Sun, 18 Feb 2024 17:00:18 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.