Why Nile Rodgers and Sir Richard Branson are teaming up to empower young leaders
"We believe that the youth of the world are the leaders of tomorrow and they're the leaders of today." Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and music legend Nile Rodgers explain why their charities are collaborating to empower young changemakers. #NBCUConverge Learn more: https://cnb.cx/4gbd1l7 ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Fri, 13 Dec 2024 16:30:04 GMT