Why Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon And More Are Betting Big On AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

Humanoid robots are catching the attention, and billions of investment dollars, from big tech companies like Amazon, Google, Nvidia and Microsoft. Elon Musk is betting the future of Tesla on these machines, predicting its robot, Optimus, could propel it to a $25 trillion market cap. Powered by artificial intelligence, these bots have seen quantum leaps in what they’re capable of in just the past few years. CNBC’s Kate Rooney speaks with Agility Robotics, Apptronik, Sanctuary AI and others to explore the rise of these AI-driven humanoids, if they’re a cure-all for our global workforce problems, or if this is yet another tech bubble. Chapters: 2:49 Ch 1 AI has changed the game 5:52 Ch 2 Getting to work 9:40 Ch 3 The labor shortage 11:50 Ch 4 Hurdles ahead 14:01 Ch 5 China’s robot dominance Produced, Shot and Edited by Andrew Evers Reporter: Kate Rooney Field Producer: Kevin Schmidt Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Tarasov, Lisa Setyon Additional Footage: Agility Robotics, Sanctuary AI, Apptronik, Tesla, Getty Images, Figure AI, Boston Dynamics, Nvidia

Mon, 08 Jul 2024 16:00:50 GMT