Why Playstation 5 sold out in China last month
One reason lies with a Chinese blockbuster game called Black Myth: Wukong. China's first attempt at a top-tier video game smashed world records, bolstering the industry's global ambitions just a few years after Beijing's gaming crackdown.
Sat, 21 Sep 2024 14:00:23 GMT