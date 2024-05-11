Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Prices Might Never Go Back Down

Historical data suggests the key factor in bringing down prices is a slowdown in consumer spending. Despite nearly half of Americans reporting feeling in a worse financial situation than five years ago, they’re still spending. Retail sales were up 2.1% year over year in the first quarter of this year and consumer spending jumped in February and March. Watch the video above to learn more about why prices will likely remain high. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:04 Why everything is more expensive 3:57 Statistics vs. experience 9:21 Why prices likely won't go down Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Carlos Waters Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Zac Staffiere Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Bankrate, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Census Bureau, Groundwork Collaborative
Sat, 11 May 2024 16:00:19 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top