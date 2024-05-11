Share
Why Prices Might Never Go Back Down
Historical data suggests the key factor in bringing down prices is a slowdown in consumer spending. Despite nearly half of Americans reporting feeling in a worse financial situation than five years ago, they’re still spending. Retail sales were up 2.1% year over year in the first quarter of this year and consumer spending jumped in February and March. Watch the video above to learn more about why prices will likely remain high. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:04 Why everything is more expensive 3:57 Statistics vs. experience 9:21 Why prices likely won't go down Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Carlos Waters Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Zac Staffiere Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Bankrate, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Census Bureau, Groundwork Collaborative
Sat, 11 May 2024 16:00:19 GMT
