Why public transit keeps running out of money #Shorts
Public transit in the U.S. is notorious for being infrequent and unreliable. And while the U.S. spends billions in funding every year, transits across the nation like the MTA, RTA and SEPTA are finding themselves in a fiscal crisis. So just how did public transit in the U.S. get so awful? And can it be improved? https://youtu.be/0nsPGMoXqX0
Wed, 21 Feb 2024 17:00:05 GMT
