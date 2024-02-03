Share
Why Renters Are Taking Landlords To Court In The U.S.
RealPage software is used to set rental prices on 4.5 million housing units in the U.S. A series of lawsuits allege that a group of landlords are sharing sensitive data with RealPage, which then artificially inflates rents. The complaints surface as housing supply in the U.S. lags behind demand. Some of the defendant landlords report high occupancy within their buildings, alongside strong jobs growth in their operating regions and slow home construction. Chapters 0:00 Introduction 01:09 Chapter 1 - Lawsuits 02:54 Chapter 2 - RealPage 05:30 Chapter 3 - Housing markets 07:38 Chapter 4 - Collusion? Produced, Shot and Edited by: Carlos Waters Additional Camera by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, RealPage Additional Sources: 20for20 Multifamily Consulting, AvalonBay Communities, Bozzuto, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Camden Property Trust, CourtListener, U.S. District Court Middle District of Tennessee, Equity Residential, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, National Multifamily Housing Council, New York Stock Exchange, Stargate Partners, U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Redfin, Reuters
Sat, 03 Feb 2024 17:00:16 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.