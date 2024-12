Share

Why the ghost jobs are on the rise

Legitimate companies are increasingly posting fake job listings, often referred to as ghost jobs. Four in 10 companies posted fake job listings in 2024, and three in 10 are currently advertising for a role that is not real, according to a May survey from Resume Builder: https://youtu.be/-FAYkoAeTVU

Fri, 27 Dec 2024 17:00:03 GMT