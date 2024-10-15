Share

Why the U.S. government is investigating Google

In August 2024, a federal judge determined that the online search giant Google is a monopolist that wields its power to stifle competition. The court opinion builds on years of investigation into one of the most valuable companies in the U.S. stock market. Some observers believe the raft of antitrust lawsuits could lead to a structural break-up of Google, which could potentially unlock value for investors. Watch the full video: https://youtu.be/WaEdUjfs4xI

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 16:00:31 GMT