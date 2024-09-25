Share

Why the UAE needs the U.S. on side for its AI ambitions

United States President Joe Biden met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed met in Washington this week, and one of the big topics on their agenda was the future of AI. • The UAE aims to become an AI testing ground, with support from leaders like OpenAI's Sam Altman. • Last year, the U.S. curbed chip exports to some Gulf states, which limited their access to certain American-made chips. • However, this month, Microsoft signed a $1.5 billion deal with Abu Dhabi's A-I and cloud computing company, G42. • Abu Dhabi's state-backed firm MGX also announced it will partner with Blackrock and Microsoft for a $100 billion AI infrastructure initiative.

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 13:01:10 GMT