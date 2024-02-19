Share
Why there is a new global race to the moon #Shorts
To date, only five nations, the U.S., Russia, China, Japan and India, have completed a successful soft landing on the moon. But bolstered by evidence of the presence of water and other natural resources, many more nations and private companies are now seeking to get to the moon. And whoever is able to establish a significant lunar presence first could have big implications on Earth as well as the cosmos: https://youtu.be/wSxacSDK4Rc
Mon, 19 Feb 2024 17:00:14 GMT
