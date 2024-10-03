CNBC Logo
    Why we build robots that look and move like humans

    Why do we try to make robots more human? Despite it being more difficult and expensive, there are a number of benefits to making our machines more like us - from making them more practical for a human-designed world to lending them greater credibility. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal finds out more in the latest episode of CNBC Tech: The Edge. Find out more by watching the linked video. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 03 Oct 2024 14:00:55 GMT

