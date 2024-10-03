Share

Why we build robots that look and move like humans

Why do we try to make robots more human? Despite it being more difficult and expensive, there are a number of benefits to making our machines more like us - from making them more practical for a human-designed world to lending them greater credibility. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal finds out more in the latest episode of CNBC Tech: The Edge.

Thu, 03 Oct 2024 14:00:55 GMT