    Why we build robots that look and move like humans

    Once the stuff of science fiction, robots that move and look like humans are becoming a reality.  So-called humanoid robots are often designed to walk and talk, and makers of the machines tout a range of possible uses, including filling jobs in factories and even hospitals.  In 2024, there has been record levels of funding into companies developing humanoid robots, according to CB Insights.  Tesla is among some of the high-profile companies developing humanoids.  And with the growing capabilities of artificial intelligence, robot makers are finding ways to enhance their machines, including with the ability to respond to a human's questions. So, why are humanoid robots being developed and how do they work? Watch the video above to learn more.  #CNBC #Robotics #Tech ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 03 Oct 2024 10:00:08 GMT

