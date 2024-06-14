Share
Will Donald Trump Go To Jail? Here’s What To Expect From The Former President’s Sentencing
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records during his hush money criminal trial in New York City. That's a class E felony punishable by a fine, probation or up to four years in prison per count. CNBC’s Dan Mangan breaks down the different legal scenarios the former president could find himself in when he receives his sentencing on July 11. Reporting by: Dan Mangan Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Tim Hurt Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty Images
Fri, 14 Jun 2024 16:00:27 GMT
