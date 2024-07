Share

Will H1’24 earnings lift Nigeria’s equities?

Investors are digesting first half year earnings as more numbers trickle in this week. The latest is Dangote Cement recording a Profit after tax uptick of 6.3 per cent year-on-year at 189.9 billion naira in the first half of this year. Patrick Ejumedia, Head of Research at Sterling Asset Management and Trustees joins CNBC Africa to discuss catalysts needed to lift Nigeria’s equities market.

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 14:18:38 GMT