Will investors get bullish on Nigeria MPC decision?

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria commenced its fifth meeting of the year today as investors eye the outcome of the meeting. The MPC has raised lending rates by 800 basis points so far this year. What are the expectations of the market? Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 14:25:40 GMT