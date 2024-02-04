Share
Will Las Vegas’ Big Bet On Sports Like The Super Bowl Pay Off?
Las Vegas’ evolution is ever apparent as it gears up for Super Bowl 58. What was once considered a sports pariah is now hosting the biggest U.S. sporting event of the year, and the event comes less than three months after the city held a Grand Prix Formula One race. That’s not all — Las Vegas now boasts two new entertainment facilities, the Sphere and Allegiant Stadium, adding new offerings like A-list performers. The total number of visitors climbed to 40.8 million in 2023. Beyond all the fun and gambling, the region has also become popular with relocating businesses and homebuyers. However, there are some significant risks with being a desert city that could hinder Las Vegas’ growth as the planet warms. CNBC traveled to Vegas and met with locals and experts to learn more about Sin City’s explosive growth. Chapters: 1:39 Chapter 1. Business boom 6:48 Chapter 2. Why Las Vegas? 9:49 Chapter 3. An investing hub 13:01 Chapter 4. Challenges Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Narration by: Robert Ferris Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera by: Andrew Evers, Jacob Jimenez, Oscar Molina Additional Footage: AP Photos, Getty, Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee Additional Sources: UNLV, Southern Nevada Water Authority, BuildCentral
Sun, 04 Feb 2024 17:00:31 GMT
