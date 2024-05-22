Share
Will new MPR hike slow equities recovery?
Analysts at Parthian Securities say the equities market has been in decline since February when the CBN started hiking the MPR and transaction volumes have been low. However, they expect continued interest in choice securities. Chinazom Izuora, Senior Associate, Investment Brokerage at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 22 May 2024 14:30:17 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.