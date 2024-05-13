Share
Will Nigeria’s equities go cautious on earnings wrap up?
Analysts at Meristem expect the bearish mood in the Nigerian equities market to persist and do not foresee any positive triggers that could sway the market direction into the green zone. Meanwhile, the securities firm notes the bond auction holding today might hinder flow of funds into the local bourse. Esther Otusanya, Senior Investment Research Analyst at Meristem joins CNBC Africa for more market updates as the earnings release frenzy simmers down.
Mon, 13 May 2024 14:55:33 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.