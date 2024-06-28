Share
Will Nigeria’s equities sustain rebound in H2’24?
Data from the Nigerian exchange shows total transactions on the local bourse hit 2.35 trillion at the end of May. This shows a 115.4 per cent increase compared to the first five months of 2023. Meanwhile, analysts at Sterling Asset Management and Trustees say strategic positioning of investors on fundamentally sound stocks for dividend income and capital gains remains one of the drivers of the market. Patrick Ejumedia, Head of Research at Sterling Asset Management and Trustees joins CNBC Africa for the first half year performance of the equities market and the outlook for the rest of the year.
Fri, 28 Jun 2024 14:46:16 GMT
