Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Will Nigeria’s equities sustain rebound in H2’24?

Data from the Nigerian exchange shows total transactions on the local bourse hit 2.35 trillion at the end of May. This shows a 115.4 per cent increase compared to the first five months of 2023. Meanwhile, analysts at Sterling Asset Management and Trustees say strategic positioning of investors on fundamentally sound stocks for dividend income and capital gains remains one of the drivers of the market. Patrick Ejumedia, Head of Research at Sterling Asset Management and Trustees joins CNBC Africa for the first half year performance of the equities market and the outlook for the rest of the year.
Fri, 28 Jun 2024 14:46:16 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top