Will Taobao in English be a hit in the West?
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's Taobao shopping app topped the Apple App Store charts in Singapore after releasing an English version on Tuesday — thanks to translations powered by artificial intelligence. CNBC's Sonia Heng covers this strategic move as Chinese companies seek to connect with the global markets.
Wed, 18 Sep 2024 14:00:01 GMT