Will The U.S. Remain The World’s Leading Economy? | The Bottom Line

Economists believe the U.S. could lose its ranking as the world's leading economy in the 21st century, as measured by gross domestic product. But the U.S. is set to extend its run through the 2020s, on the back of slower-than-expected growth trends in China. Investors are now placing fresh bets on emerging markets as the working-age population booms in the Indo-Pacific. Chapters: 00:00 Cold open 00:56 Ch 1 - United States 03:27 Ch 2 - China 06:17 Ch 3 - India Produced by: Carlos Waters, Mark Licea, Jack Hillyer Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional footage: Getty Images Additional sources: S&P Global Intelligence, United Nations, World Bank
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 17:41:37 GMT

