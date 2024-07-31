Africa’s second-most populous country after Nigeria secured a four-year, $3.4 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund on Monday, hours after the country’s central bank floated its birr currency, paving the way for its debt overhaul to move forward.

The World Bank will provide a grant of $1 billion and another $500 million in a low interest credit line, part of the first ever budgetary support provided to Ethiopia, the global lender said in a statement.