Speaking at a Global Renewables Summit, Kenyan President William Ruto made the case for investing in renewables in Africa as part of the global pledge made at last year’s COP28 summit to triple clean energy capacity by 2030.

“Africa receives less than 50% of global investment in renewable energy despite being home to 60% of the world’s best solar opportunities,” Ruto told the summit, which is being held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly