Would you get a chip implanted in your brain?

The internet of bodies - or IOB - is a term that refers to the continual merging of humans and technology. It spans everything from smartwatches to chips implanted in your brain, with the promise of helping people affected by afflictions from epilepsy to paralysis. But there are risks associated with the technology. CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss the rapidly evolving world of IOB.
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 16:30:56 GMT

