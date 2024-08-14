LUSAKA, Aug 14 (Reuters) – Zambia’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 13.50% in a decision announced on Wednesday, citing the economic impact of a severe drought among other factors.
The central bank’s decision follows six successive monetary policy meetings at which the policy rate was raised.
So far this year it implemented a 100-basis-point (bps) hike in May and a 150 bps increase in February.
Inflation has been rising in Zambia since the middle of last year, reaching 15.4% year on year in July this year, fuelled by a slide in the local kwacha currency and the worst drought in the Southern Africa region in decades.
