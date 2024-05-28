Zambia defaulted more than three years ago and is reworking its debt under the Common Framework, a G20 platform to bring together big creditors like China and the traditional group of developed creditor nations, known as the Paris Club, to ensure swift and smooth debt overhauls for low-income countries.

Zambia was widely seen as a test case. But the process has been beset by long delays, which have hamstrung much-needed investments, curtailed economic growth and weighed on local financial markets. A devastating drought had worsened the situation.