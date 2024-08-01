Zambia has a deficit of more than 1,000 MW which is expected worsen as water levels at the key Kariba hydropower plant recede due to lower rainfall and drier conditions. Hydropower generates over 75% of Zambia’s installed capacity of 3,777 MW.

Energy Minister Makozo Chikote said the coal-fired Maamba Energy would also shut down for routine maintenance from the end of August into September, taking out a further 135 MW of power generation in Africa’s second-largest copper producer.