Zedcrest: Equities sentiment to remain mixed in October

Analysts at Zedcrest Wealth expect sentiments to remain mixed in Nigeria’s equities market this month as fixed income market rates are beginning to rise from the downtrend seen in September. Meanwhile, they note a potential public or dual listing of Dangote Refinery on NGX could be a game-changer. Gbeminiyi Shopeju, Investment Research Analyst, Zedcrest Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 02 Oct 2024 14:08:58 GMT