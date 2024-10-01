“Every time you have such big shocks there are people who will lose out. The proper thing is to avoid significant huge shocks and maybe have small movement in the rate going forward,” Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) president Lawrence Nyazema told Reuters.

The ZiG, which stands for Zimbabwe Gold, is the southern African country’s sixth attempt at a stable currency in 15 years after a bout of hyperinflation under former longtime leader Robert Mugabe.