10th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Awards: Highlights Special

Highlights from the glittering 10th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Awards, which drew winners and attendees from across Africa and the diaspora to Pretoria, South Africa. We bring you some of the best moments from the red carpet and 16 categories - from a 12-year-old Young Achiever to the Lifetime Achievement and Changemaker of the Decade Awards.

Wed, 19 Mar 2025 08:25:16 GMT