10th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit: Highlights Special

Celebrating 10 years of empowering and recognizing women on the 5th of March, the 10th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit featured over 60 speakers from the continent and the diaspora. We bring you highlights from the event, which showcased the best of the best of FORBES AFRICA’s award-winning editorial content through exclusive panel discussions, talks, one-on-one interviews and fireside chats, and saluted African ingenuity and the power of the female collective.

Thu, 27 Mar 2025 17:04:12 GMT