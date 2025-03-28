Share

A content creator couple’s guide to Ho Chi Minh City

In the latest episode of CNBC Travel's Downtime, content creators Josh Geracitano and Pham Thi Quynh Nhu recommended the following places to visit in Ho Chi Minh City: ➡️ [0:44] Cơm tấm Nguyễn Văn Cừ serves com tam, or broken rice grains served with grilled pork and an assortment of side dishes. While this restaurant's com tam is pricier than the average stall, it is a favorite for foreigners and locals alike due to the quality of its meat cuts and clean environment. 74 Đ. Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, District 1 ➡️ [2:11] Tiệm cafe Tháng Bảy is a cafe owned by Vy and her sister, modeled after Dalat, a verdant city in Vietnam's south-central highlands famous for its year-round cool weather. 26 Đường Đô Đốc Long, phường Tân Quý, District Tân Phú ➡️ [3:50] Hương Sen Healthcare System offers beauty, healthcare services and even a light buffet on top of your regular massage parlor offerings. Their herbal baths modeled from the Red Dao ethnic minority group of Sapa, a mountain town in the Northwest of Vietnam, are popular with visitors. 21 Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, Phường 14, District Bình Thạnh ➡️ [5:40] Unnamed Hột Vịt Lộn stall may look unassuming but serves one of the best "Hot Vit Lon," or fetal duck eggs, in Ho Chi Minh City. Vy has patronized this stall for nearly a decade. 69-61 Đường Cô Bắc, Phường Cô Giang, District 1 #CNBC #Downtime #CNBCTravel #Vietnam #Travel #HoChiMinhCity ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Fri, 28 Mar 2025 22:00:01 GMT