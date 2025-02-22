Share

A content creator’s guide to Ho Chi Minh City’s most iconic landmarks

Vietnam is renowned for its coffee culture. From the high-end cafes to street stalls equipped with iconic low stools and tiny tables, coffee in Vietnam – usually brewed with Robusta beans – packs a punch. However, the most accessible way to get your caffeine fix in the country is cà phê bệt, which literally translates to "coffee while sitting on the ground." Coffee sellers usually provide pieces of cardboard or tarps for their customers to use as seats on the ground, making it convenient for students and office workers. Vietnamese TV host Tran Khanh Vy, who has lived in Ho Chi Minh City for several years, shared her favorite ca phe bet hangout right in the heart of the metropolis at the April 30th Park. Just a stone's throw away from there is the Independence Palace, which is Khanh Vy's second recommendation to visit during downtime. "If you want to get a really great picture or selfie, come here," said Khanh Vy, who is also a content creator and author. Here is the full list of places she recommended to CNBC Travel's Downtime: ➡️ [01:02] Street coffee near the April 30th park (Cà Phê Bệt at Công Viên 30/4) to get your hassle-free caffeine fix. These makeshift stalls can be found on the sidewalks of Ho Chi Minh City, but the most popular spots can be found near the April 30th Park. Near 6 Alexandre de Rhodes, Bến Nghé, District 1 ➡️ [02:51] Independence Palace (Dinh Độc Lập) is an unmistakable historical landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, boasting picturesque views of the city. Ben Thanh, District 1 ➡️ [04:37] Jade Emperor Pagoda (Chùa Ngọc Hoàng) is one of the most revered places of worship in Ho Chi Minh City. Tucked among modern skyscrapers, the pagoda was built in 1909 and counts former U.S. president Barack Obama as one of its visitors. 73 Đường Mai Thị Lựu, Đa Kao, District 1 ➡️ [05:47] Nguyen Hue Walking Street is one of the oldest and most vibrant thoroughfares in the city with numerous landmarks dotted around it. In 2014, the middle lane of the boulevard was converted into a pedestrian square and is completely pedestrianized on weekend evenings. Đường Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, District 1 ➡️ [06:52] Fahasa is Vietnam's biggest bookstore chain, conveniently located along Nguyen Hue Walking Street. 40 Đường Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, District 1 ➡️ [08:05] Chè Bưởi Mẹ Siêu Nhân offers traditional Vietnamese desserts. The treat is a childhood delight for Khanh Vy and she shares her go-to shop along Nguyen Hue Walking Street. 66A Đường Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, District 1 Watch the video above for Khanh Vy's guided tour. #CNBC #Downtime #Vietnam #Travel #HoChiMinhCity ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

