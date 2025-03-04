Share

A local beauty queen’s authentic guide to Ho Chi Minh City

In the latest episode of CNBC Travel's Downtime, actress and Miss Grand International 2021 Thuy Tien recommended the following places to visit in Ho Chi Minh City: ➡️ [00:42] Trung Nguyên Legend Coffee World is one of Vietnam's leading coffee brands and its G7 instant coffee is exported to many countries. Thuy Tien, who is a brand ambassador for Trung Nguyên Legend, shares how coffee meditation can be practiced. 07 Nguyễn Văn Chiêm, Bến Nghé, District 1 ➡️ [03:03] Quán Cơm Tấm Hồng Calmette offers one of the best com tams in Ho Chi Minh City, which is an iconic staple in the south and Thuy Tien's favorite dish featuring broken rice grains and usually served with grilled pork. 134 Đường Hoàng Diệu, Phường 9, District 4 ➡️ [05:04] Đoàn lô tô Sài Gòn Tân Thời is a troupe made up of LGBTQ+ cabaret performers fusing songs and a form of bingo in their shows. The game show performance is almost a type of folk art in the south and there are different performing troupes in Vietnam. 141 Bắc Hải, Phường 14, District 10 ➡️ [06:20] Quán Ốc Sáu Nở is one of numerous no-frills stalls selling seafood and snails along Vinh Khanh Food Street (Phố ẩm thực Vĩnh Khánh). Here, you can experience Vietnam's nhậu culture, which is all about feasting and being merry. 128 Vĩnh Khánh, Phường 8, District 4 Watch the video above for Thuy Tien's guided tour. #CNBC #Downtime #CNBCTravel #Vietnam #Travel #HoChiMinhCity

