CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    A Practical Quantum Computer Is Coming! But When?

    Google, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Intel are all working on quantum technology, as are numerous startups. At its annual GTC developer conference this week Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, announced the company was opening a quantum research lab in Boston. Governments around the world have also pledged over $50 billion to develop the technology. Quantum computers hold huge potential, with experts saying that they could transform entire sectors including material science, pharmaceutical research and financial services. But despite massive advancements in the field in recent years, right now, these quantum computers aren’t able to solve big real-world problems. CNBC's Kate Rooney visits California-based startup, PsiQuantum and spoke to experts about the major challenges this tech still faces as engineers work to transition quantum computers from lab experimentation to commercial viability. Chapters 00:00 Introduction 3:09 Quantum computing's potential 7:00 - Quantum conundrum 12:37 Progress Produced by: Magdalena Petrova Reporter: Kate Rooney Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Production: Kevin Schmidt Camera/audio: Cary Patton, Steve Theroux Additional Footage: Getty Images, Amazon, Google, GlobalFoundries Additional Sources: MIT Technology Review, Phys.org
    Fri, 21 Mar 2025 16:00:21 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top