A Practical Quantum Computer Is Coming! But When?

Google, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Intel are all working on quantum technology, as are numerous startups. At its annual GTC developer conference this week Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, announced the company was opening a quantum research lab in Boston. Governments around the world have also pledged over $50 billion to develop the technology. Quantum computers hold huge potential, with experts saying that they could transform entire sectors including material science, pharmaceutical research and financial services. But despite massive advancements in the field in recent years, right now, these quantum computers aren’t able to solve big real-world problems. CNBC's Kate Rooney visits California-based startup, PsiQuantum and spoke to experts about the major challenges this tech still faces as engineers work to transition quantum computers from lab experimentation to commercial viability. Chapters 00:00 Introduction 3:09 Quantum computing's potential 7:00 - Quantum conundrum 12:37 Progress Produced by: Magdalena Petrova Reporter: Kate Rooney Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Production: Kevin Schmidt Camera/audio: Cary Patton, Steve Theroux Additional Footage: Getty Images, Amazon, Google, GlobalFoundries Additional Sources: MIT Technology Review, Phys.org

Fri, 21 Mar 2025 16:00:21 GMT