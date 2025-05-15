In our latest annual report, “Women In Multilateralism 2025”, we note that the AfDB is one of 19 international organizations that has never been led by a woman. This group has been steadily shrinking in recent years, as institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the European Investment Bank, and the World Meteorological Organization have elected women to the top job for the first time. These elections reflect a global consensus that the leadership of these institutions should mirror the gender composition of the societies that serve.

Africa needs smart, determined, and visionary leadership to tackle its pressing challenges, from climate change to unemployment to infrastructure deficits. Fortunately, there is no shortage of African women who fit that bill. Across the continent, we have distinguished ourselves as ministers of finance, central bank governors, CEOs, economists, and development experts. Many of us have risen through the ranks in multilateral institutions, combining local knowledge with global experience. It is not a question of whether African women are qualified—it is a question of whether we will be given the platform to lead.