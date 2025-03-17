Fihla joined Standard Bank Group in 2006 and has held numerous senior roles, including that of Chief Executive Officer of its corporate investment banking (CIB) unit, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank Group and CEO Standard Bank South Africa.

“Under his guardianship as Chief Executive from 2017 to 2024, CIB doubled its headline earnings to 20.5 billion rand and achieved a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%,” Standard Bank said in a separate statement.