Share

Access: 2027 & 2029 bonds most sought instruments

Traders at Access Bank say the 2027 and 2029 bonds are the most sought instruments trading at a high of 18.85 per cent and 19.3 per cent respectively. On the T-bills side, on-the-run one-year maturity and 25th September, 2025 bill are the most actively traded instruments, dealing at an average of 19.3 per cent and 18 per cent respectively. Anthony Aigbokhan, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 28 Mar 2025 14:51:28 GMT