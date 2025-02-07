Share

Access: 2031, 2035 bonds record sustained demand

The 2031 and 2035 bonds continue to record sustained demand with trades at 21.6 and 21.5 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the T-bills secondary market remains active as investors react to the results of the mid-week 670-billion-naira Primary Market Auction. Subscriptions hit 3.2 trillion naira and a final allotment of ₦670 billion. Ibukun Omojufehinsi, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 07 Feb 2025 13:05:21 GMT