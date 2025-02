Share

Access: Investors focus on mid-dated bonds

Traders at Access bank observe improved offers on mid-dated bonds, especially the 2031 and 2035 papers. On the T-bills side, the focus is on the long end of the curve with interest seen on the September 2025 to February 2026 maturities trading around the 19 per cent handle. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more updates on market movements.

Wed, 12 Feb 2025 12:23:41 GMT