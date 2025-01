Share

Access: Investors position ahead of Monday’s bond auction

Traders at Access Bank expect quiet trading at the bond market as investors position ahead of Monday’s auction where 450 billion naira is on offer across the 2029, 2031 and 2035 papers. For the T-bills side, positive sentiments are supported by improved liquidity from FAAC and coupon payments. Dimeji Obasa, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 24 Jan 2025 12:10:47 GMT