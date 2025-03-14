Share

Access: Investors position ahead of next week’s T-Bills auction

Traders at Access Bank expect bearish sentiments to persist following the Debt Management Office announcement of a new issuance of 800 billion naira scheduled for next week Wednesday. On the bond side, the announcement triggered huge selloffs across bond papers with trades on the February 2031consummated at a high of 19.5 per cent. Oladimeji Obasa, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 14 Mar 2025 12:06:58 GMT