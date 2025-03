Share

Access: Investors shift attention to mid-week PMA

Investors brace up for today’s T-bills auction where a total of 800 billion naira will be on offer. On the bond side, the DMO released the bond circular for March which shows that the government is set to borrow 300 billion naira across the 5-year and 9-year reopening papers. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Wed, 19 Mar 2025 13:07:21 GMT