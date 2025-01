Share

Access: Investors shift attention to mid-week PMA

Investors have their attention fixed on today’s 530 billion naira T-bills auction. Traders at Access bank expect the 364-day bill to close between 21.8 per cent to 22.4 per cent. For the bond side, improved offers are seen on mid- to long-term maturities, particularly on the 2031 and 2053 papers. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 22 Jan 2025 11:55:50 GMT