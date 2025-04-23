Share

Access: Investors shift focus to mid-week PMA

Investors have their attention fixed on today’s 400-billion-naira T-bills auction. On the bond side, cherry-picking is observed particularly in the mid-dated maturities, with emphasis on the 2033 paper. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund in its World Economic Outlook projects Nigeria's inflation will average 26.5 per cent this year and 37 per cent in 2026. Kolawole Komolafe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Wed, 23 Apr 2025 12:16:59 GMT