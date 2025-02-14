Share

Access: Investors take profit from OMO winnings

Traders at Access Bank say Investors are looking to take profits from their OMO auction winnings. The CBN offered a total of 600 billion naira across the 355-day and 362-day tenors attracting a total subscription of 1.9 trillion naira. Meanwhile, investors are maintaining a cautious approach ahead of the first MPC meeting of the year. Nonso Ifejiofor, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

