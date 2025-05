Share

Access: Positive liquidity to sustain T-bills bull run

Traders at Access Bank say mid-dated bonds are recording pockets of demand, especially the 2033 paper with bids hovering around 20 per cent. On the T-bills side, the market is expected to continue to trade on a slightly bullish note given positive system liquidity. Ademola Osuntoki, Treasury Team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 02 May 2025 12:25:07 GMT